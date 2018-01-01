Forget Less
We forget exponentially unless we write down what we learn and revisit it. Get smarter simply by writing down your learning.
Zero Context Switching
Write technical notes without leaving the command line. Stay focused on your task.
Own Your Data
All your data are belongs to
usyou in your home directory.
Open Source and Free
Dnote is a free software under the MIT license.
Capture Your Coding Knowledge Instantly
bash
~ $
Without losing focus, because we all got work to do
Dnote Core
Remember Everything You Learn
Dnote lets you write down what you learn without having to switching context.Get from GitHub
Dnote Cloud
A Home for Your Developer Microlessons
Dnote Cloud is a powerful premium add-on to your DnoteLearn about Dnote Cloud
Back up
Push your Dnote to the cloud and pull it down wherever and whenever you want.
Multi-machine sync
Use Dnote from work and home? Take Dnote with you. Sync anywhere with automatic conflict resolution.
Email Digest
Strengthen your knowledge by being reminded of what you have learned every week.