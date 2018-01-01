Dnote

Capture Your Coding Knowledge Instantly

bash
~ $

Without losing focus, because we all got work to do

Dnote Core

Remember Everything You Learn

Dnote lets you write down what you learn without having to switching context.

Get from GitHub
Dnote cli demo

  • Forget Less

    We forget exponentially unless we write down what we learn and revisit it. Get smarter simply by writing down your learning.

  • Zero Context Switching

    Write technical notes without leaving the command line. Stay focused on your task.

  • Own Your Data

    All your data are belongs to us you in your home directory.

  • Open Source and Free

    Dnote is a free software under the MIT license.

Dnote Cloud

A Home for Your Developer Microlessons

Dnote Cloud is a powerful premium add-on to your Dnote

Learn about Dnote Cloud
cloud-icon

Back up

Push your Dnote to the cloud and pull it down wherever and whenever you want.

cloud-icon

Multi-machine sync

Use Dnote from work and home? Take Dnote with you. Sync anywhere with automatic conflict resolution.

cloud-icon

Email Digest

Strengthen your knowledge by being reminded of what you have learned every week.

Get Dnote for free — Join other developers growing rapidly by forgetting less and remembering more.